Two Bonifay residents face drug charges after a traffic stop by Holmes County, Florida, deputies.

Norman Paul Russell, 34, and Lacy D. Adams, 23, are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Sept. 6, deputies stopped a vehicle occupied by Russell and Adams at about 8 a.m. on North State Street, investigators said.

Russell was taking into custody after a license check showed he had an active Holmes County warrant for child support, said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

A Bonifay Police Department K9 unit arrived on scene and alerted officers of the presence of narcotics during a free air sniff of the vehicle, and a search was conducted.

A bottle cap containing methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle’s center console.

Russell and Adams, who was on county probation, were both arrested and booked in the Holmes County Jail.

Bonifay Police assisted in this case.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments