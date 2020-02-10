Traffic stop leads to arrests of habitual offender

MARIANNA, Florida – A routine traffic stop conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office leads to the arrest of Alford, Florida man classified as a habitual offender.
During a routine traffic stop Friday, Jackson County Sheriff Deputies arrested Michael Ray Brady, 50, and charged him with driving while suspended/revoked with knowledge and possession of narcotic equipment.
Deputies observed Brady initially driving the vehicle. However, as a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a seat belt violation, the female passenger was driving the vehicle, and Brady was now sitting in the passenger seat.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jessica Crisp, the deputy determined Brady’s license is suspended and he is listed as a habitual traffic offender. The female occupant did not have a valid license.
A tow truck was requested. An inventory of the vehicle was conducted, and resulted in the deputy locating a used hypodermic needle and a spoon with residue in Brady’s belongings. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine.
Brady was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.