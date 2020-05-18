A Dothan man was arrested during a routine traffic stop police conducted in the 1200 block of South Oates Street Saturday.
Flazare Gore, 32, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
“Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV with no tag and multiple traffic violations,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As officers pulled the vehicle over, they noticed the individuals in the vehicle making furtive movements. As the officer began patting down one individual, later identified as Gore, the officer found a firearm on his person. The firearm was run through the system, and information came back stating the firearm was reported stolen in 2017. “
Gore is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
