CHIPLEY, Florida - A traffic stop conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office resulted in two felony arrests and seizure of multiple drugs intended to be sold.
Alicia Sedeno and Fernando Lopez are charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, child endangerment, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
According to the WCSO, the deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10, and once the deputy made contact with the driver, the deputies noticed Sedeno acting nervous and shaking while collecting documents to give to the deputy.
While standing at the passenger door of the vehicle the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. Due to the odor of marijuana, the deputy requested a K9 to respond. Upon an exterior sniff of the vehicle, the animal gave a positive alert.
During the vehicle search deputies located and seized two pounds of marijuana, 93 assorted nerd ropes with THC infusion, 660 THC vaporizer cartridges, 113 THC wax containers, 20 grams of marijuana, and $2,185 of U.S. currency. The items seized were located in two duffel bags beside a car seat of a one-year-old child, who was also a passenger in the vehicle. A loaded Glock 26 9mm with two magazines was also located inside the vehicle.
Sedeno advised that she and Lopez had purchased the illegal narcotics from California with the intent to come back to Florida and sell them. Both Sedeno and Lopez were booked into the Washington County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.