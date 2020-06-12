ESTO, Florida -- Two area residents face drug charges after a traffic stop conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.
Aquais Marie Burns-Hunter, 23, of Geneva, and Nicholas Leon Hobbs, 31, of Black, are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of John Clark Road Wednesday.
Once the deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Burns-Hunter, and her passenger Hobbs, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The deputy located two baggies containing methamphetamine and paraphernalia including two used syringes.
Both Burns-Hunter and Hobbs were booked in the Holmes County Florida Jail.
