ESTO, Florida -- Two area residents face drug charges after a traffic stop conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

Aquais Marie Burns-Hunter, 23, of Geneva, and Nicholas Leon Hobbs, 31, of Black, are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of John Clark Road Wednesday.

Once the deputy made contact with the driver, later identified as Burns-Hunter, and her passenger Hobbs, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The deputy located two baggies containing methamphetamine and paraphernalia including two used syringes.

Both Burns-Hunter and Hobbs were booked in the Holmes County Florida Jail.

