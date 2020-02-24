Wreck injuries one

Dothan Fire Department personnel work to remove a woman from a wreck Monday afternoon.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Multiple Dothan police officers and Dothan firefighters responded to two-vehicle wreck just before noon in the 700 block of South Edgewood Drive Monday.

According to police, a SUV and truck pulling a trailer were involved in the crash.

"It looks like the trailer came loose from the truck attachment, causing the trailer to go into the SUV," said Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens. 

Early reports said the SUV driver's legs were stuck due to entrapment.

A local tow truck arrived on scene to pull the trailer from the vehicle so firefighters could access the vehicle to free the driver.

“After arriving on scene and the trailer was removed, firefighters cut the door off the vehicle and rolled the dash to free the driver from entrapment,” said Dothan Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Chris Etheridge.

The driver was transported to a local hospital under trauma alert. She is in critical but stable condition, Owens said.

The wreck is still under investigation by the Dothan Police Department.

No names are being released.

