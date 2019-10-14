JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A complaint about transients posing as workers following Hurricane Michael led to one arrest on an outstanding warrant last week.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence located in the Alliance Road community Friday to find the transients had occupied a residence and refused to leave against the homeowner’s instructions.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said the suspects had been responsible for multiple thefts in the county.
“One of the workers currently housed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility provided information to law enforcement that one of the other workers had an outstanding warrant,” Roberts said. “Upon arriving at the residence, investigators obtained consent to search the residence for any stolen property.”
During a sweep of the residence, Wayne Fennell, also known as “Frog,” was located in a back bedroom, Roberts said. Fennell was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation out of Palm Beach, Florida.
“Located in the backyard, near an exterior door leading to the room where Fennell was found sleeping, was a Polaris side by side UTV that had been sprayed painted in attempt to conceal the proper identification,” Roberts said. “The UTV was determined to be stolen from Jackson County. A farming implement was also recovered that the homeowner suspected had been stolen.”
No additional information is available at this time. This case is still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and additional arrests could be forthcoming.
