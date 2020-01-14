A trial begins this week for a Florida man charged in the 2016 slaying of Christopher Damon Grimsley.
Joseph Dozier was tried in December with the case ending in mistrial. According to court documents, Judge Butch Binford issued an order declaring the mistrial because the prosecuting attorney was sick.
Dozier, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested Sept. 4, 2016, and charged with felony murder. Investigators allege he used a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol to fatally shoot Grimsley.
The shooting occurred around 2:10 p.m. at a residence on Squire Court just off Torino Drive in Dothan’s Ford Country subdivision behind Southeast Health.
According to police, the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men. Dozier turned himself in to police later the same day.
Prosecutors plan to argue Dozier intentionally shot Grimsley during an argument, while defense attorney Dustin Fowler plans to argue his client shot Grimsley in self-defense.
A verdict is expected by the end of the week.
