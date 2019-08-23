A retrial originally set for this month has been continued until Oct. 21 for a Dothan man previously convicted in the 2008 murder of Byron Belser.
Kenneth McKinnis, 32, was convicted in October 2008 of fatally shooting Belser at the Champagne Lounge in Dothan during the course of a robbery.
According to court documents, defense attorneys Chris Capps and Dustin Fowler requested the continuance due to unforeseen circumstances involving the defense’s expert witnesses
The defense’s motion states Dr. Robert Shaffer, who was scheduled to conduct testing on the defendant on July 25, would not have adequate time to evaluate the test data and render a report within the set time ordered by the court. The second expert retained was scheduled to conduct testing on certain items of evidence as previous approved by the court, but at the time the defense filed their motion requesting a continuance, the evidence needed was in the possession of the clerk of court, and the custodian of the Dothan Police Department.
The motion stated the evidence must be gathered and properly packaged for delivery to the defense expert located in Houston, Texas.
Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton issued an order granting the continuance, and scheduled McKinnis’ trial for October.
A retrial was ordered in McKinnis’ murder case after the appellate court found Houston County Circuit Judge Ed Jackson’s instructions to the jury “constructively amended the indictment.”
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed McKinnis’ conviction in 2012.
During the oral charge, the trial court instructed the jury that to find McKinnis guilty of murder made capital because it was committed during a robbery, the jury could find that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing either club owner Michael Conaway or Belser,” the appellate court said.
“In order to convict McKinnis of the offense charged in the indictment, the jury would have had to find that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway,” the court said. “However, in order to convict McKinnis of the offense as instructed by the trial court, the jury could have found that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway or that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Belser.”
Belser, 21, died after suffering suffered a single gunshot wound to the right thigh in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2006, at the lounge.
McKinnis was originally sentenced to death by lethal injection after the jury recommended death by a vote of 10 to 2.
Two other men were also charged in Belser’s murder. Albert McLeod, 24, of Ozark, pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter for his role in the slaying. Kyle McIntosh pleaded guilty in February 2008 to felony manslaughter in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.