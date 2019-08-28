An August trial for a Houston County man charged with multiple sex crimes has been continued until Oct.21 because a prosecution witness is unavailable.
Ronnie Floyd, 50, of Harper Joy Road, was arrested in April 2018 and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree sodomy, and one count of second-degree rape.
A Houston County grand jury indicted Floyd on Sept. 20, 2018.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office previously told the Dothan Eagle the victim or victims were under the age of 16. However, due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, information is limited.
On Oct. 20, Floyd’s defense attorney, J. T. Haywood, entered a not guilty plea and waived his client’s arraignment hearing.
