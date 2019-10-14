An Oct. 21 trial for one of the two men charged in a September 2018 murder on Pettus Street has been continued.
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, 20, of Dothan,faces murder charges for the beating death of Neal Craft Barber.
Court documents show prosecutors filed a motion requesting a continuance because some necessary evidence remains in possession of the Dothan Police Department.
A motion from prosecutor Seth Brooks said the evidence is on cellular device and that the officer who performs cellular extraction is currently on vacation and would not be able to retrieve evidence in time for an October trial.
Houston County Judge Butch Binford rescheduled the trial for Dec. 12.
Dentavious Jamal Givens, 24, of Dothan, is also charged in the death. Givens’ trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Barber’s body was found in a building behind a residence in the 300 block of Pettus Street last September. Police are unable to confirm how long the body had been in the building. An investigation determined Barber was residing in the structure where his body was found.
Barber had multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and suffered multiple broken ribs and other injuries from which he later died, Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.
Police say the murder stemmed from an argument over drugs, as Givens and Collins believed Barber had taken their drugs.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years, and no more than life or 99 years in the state penitentiary.
