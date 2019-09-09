An August trial date for a Dothan woman charged in the November 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend is rescheduled for Nov. 4.
Nafeesah Quardirah-Shante Thomas, 26, of Dothan, was indicted March 15 on murder charges, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, at an apartment on Florida Avenue.
Thomas has been in jail since her arrest. Her bond is set at $150,000 with stipulations that she have no contact with the victim’s family, and that she is to be electronically monitored at her expense.
According to court documents, on April 17 defense attorney Raynor Clifton entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Thomas and waived her arraignment hearing.
Police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the victim and Thomas. Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins previously told the Dothan Eagle an argument occurred between the suspect and her boyfriend, and during the argument Thomas allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim, who suffered one stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and died from his injuries.
Thomas’ case will be heard in Circuit Judge Larry Anderson’s courtroom.
