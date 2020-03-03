SAMSON - A father charged with attempted murder after leaving his infant daughter behind a house in the summer heat has a jury trial date set for June.
Mason Johnson of Opp will stand trial June 8 on attempted murder charges. Johnson, 24, was arrested on Aug. 7, 2018, and was originally charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and second-degree possession of marijuana. In October 2018, a grand jury indicted Johnson on an attempted murder charge.
Police say Johnson left the child in a stroller behind a house on North Canal Street in Samson.
Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill told the Dothan Eagle that Johnson did not forget about his daughter. “We have evidence that proves that before the child was found, (Johnson) had a shirt on, and then when we arrested him, he did not have a shirt on. That shirt was found in the baby’s stroller with her,” Hill said. “He rode around in our patrol car for almost an hour trying to say he couldn’t remember where he left her. But he knew. He knew exactly what he had done with that child.”
Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams said the infant was left outside for an extended period of time before a neighbor found her.
“This child is alive today due to quick action of the neighbor calling law enforcement and law enforcement rushing to aid the child,” Adams said. “When the child arrived at the hospital, the infant’s internal temperature was 105 degrees and the infant suffered severe sunburn from being left in the sun for long period of time. A few more minutes in that heat, and this child would have died.”
The child’s mother, Whisper Smith, 27, of Coffee Springs, entered a guilty plea to failure to report missing child.
According to court documents, Adams offered Smith a deal of 54 months in a state penitentiary to run concurrently with a four-year suspended probation.
