Trial dates for two Dothan men charged in a September 2018 murder on Pettus Street are rescheduled.
Dentavious Jamal Givens, 24, of Dothan, faces murder charges for the beating death of Neal Craft Barber. Houston County Judge Todd Derrick tentatively set Givens’ trial date for Nov. 4. A grand jury indicted Givens on Jan. 11. He is currently out of jail on a $150,000 bond.
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, 20, of Dothan, is also charged in the death. A grand jury indicted Collins on Jan. 11. His trial is tentatively been set for Oct. 21. Collins has been in the Houston County Jail since his arrest.
Barber’s body was found in a building behind a residence in the 300 block of Pettus Street last September. Police are unable to confirm how long the body had been in the building. An investigation determined Barber was residing in the structure where his body was found.
Barber had multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and suffered multiple broken ribs and other injuries from which he later died, Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.
Police say the murder stemmed from an argument over drugs, as Givens and Collins believed Barber had taken their drugs.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years, and no more than life or 99 years in the state penitentiary.
