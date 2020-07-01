Trial dates have been set for the parents of a two-year-old found dead inside a parked car on July 2019.
Robert Patrick King, 36, and Melinda King, 37, both of Dothan, are charged with manslaughter.
Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson has scheduled Melinda King’s jury trial for Sept. 28. Patrick King also has a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 28 in Circuit Judge Butch Binford’s courtroom.
The Kings allegedly were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the family’s home in east Dothan, and into a parked car with temperatures approaching the mid-90s, according to police.
Castiel King was found dead inside the family’s Mazda vehicle parked on Lace Drive off Prevatt Road on July 2.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
Investigators believe two-year-old climbed into the vehicle about 3:15 p.m. that afternoon and stayed there until an older sibling found him about four hours later.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health, where he was pronounced dead.
