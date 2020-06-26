Trial dates set for two charged in 2018 Pettus Street murder

Trial dates have been set for two Dothan men charged in the September 2018 beating death of Neal Craft Barber.
Dentavious Jamal Givens, 24, and Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, 20, each face murder charges in the death of Barber, whose body was found near a building behind a residence in the 300 block of Pettus Street.
According to court documents, Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick has scheduled Givens’ jury trial date for Oct. 19 with a status hearing scheduled for July 29.
Circuit Judge Butch Binford has scheduled Collins’ jury trial date for Sept. 28.
Police were unable to confirm how long Barber’s body had been in the area. An investigation determined Barber was living there.
Barber had multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to his head and suffered multiple broken ribs and other injuries from which he later died, Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said.
Police say the death stemmed from an argument over drugs, as Givens and Collins believed Barber had taken their drugs.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years, and no more than life or 99 years in the state penitentiary.
