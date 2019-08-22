A trial for Amanda Oakes, who is accused of leaving her dead infant in the freezer of a Dothan motel room, is scheduled to begin next week in Houston County Judge Todd Derrick’s courtroom.
Oakes, 36, is charged with manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and felony chemical endangerment of a child. She was indicted by a grand jury in November 2018, and pleaded not guilty in January.
Carlton James Mathis, 28, of Gainesville, Georgia, was also charged in connection with the child’s death after being shot in a standoff with Florida police June 4.
Dothan police were contacted by investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a possible infant death. Hall County authorities indicated Mathis could be in the Dothan area with the dead infant. Following a weekend search, the couple could not be located in the area, but authorities received information that the couple had fled to central Florida.
Investigators determined Mathis and Oakes left Georgia with the infant the previous month after authorities attempted to arrest him on burglary and parole violation charges. The couple later checked into a Dothan motel, and Oakes left Dothan and briefly returned to Georgia, where she picked up her teenage daughter. The infant was left in the care of Mathis. During her trip back to Georgia, Mathis telephoned Oakes and told her that the infant was dead. The next day, Oakes and her daughter returned to the Dothan motel, where she spent the night with the infant’s corpse.
According to Dothan police reports, investigators were told by Oakes that the infant’s body was placed inside the freezer when the smell of decomposition became unbearable. Oakes also confirmed that she and Mathis were under the influence of illegal drugs.
Police say Mathis and Oakes went shopping at Wal-Mart before heading to Florida, intentionally leaving the infant’s body in the freezer of the hotel.
On June 4, deputies with the Levy County and Alachua County sheriff’s departments located Mathis and Oakes, and converged on the couple as they tried to leave an apartment complex in Bronson, Florida. Mathis was shot four times by a SWAT team member after authorities say he brandished a handgun and held it to the head the driver of a vehicle they had entered.
After Mathis and Oakes were arrested, authorities received information from the couple concerning the infant’s whereabouts. A search warrant was secured for the InTown Suites on Ross Clark Circle and investigators found the infant’s body in the freezer of one of the hotel rooms. Police believe the body had been in the freezer five or six days.
Mathis was originally arrested and charged with murder, and indicted May 16 on a lesser charge of manslaughter. He is also charged with abuse of a corpse.
Although Mathis was indicted in November of 2018, he did not make his first Dothan court appearance until May 10 because he was incarcerated in Florida.
Due to infant’s death, the chemical endangerment charge is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years and up to 99 years in prison.
Mathis’ jury trial is tentatively scheduled for November. His trial was previously set for September, but the defense attorney requested to withdraw due to the attorney-client relationship was impaired to the point the he felt he could not effectively represent his client.
Arthur Medley was recently appointed to represent Mathis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.