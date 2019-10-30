Trial rescheduled for Covington County man facing multiple charges including murder

James Horn

 Covington County Jail

A trial has been rescheduled for January for an Andalusia man facing multiple charges including murder.

James Benton Horn, 50, of Andalusia, was indicted by a Covington County jury on charges including second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and murder in connection with the June 20, 2018, death of 49-year-old Bruce Nelson.

Covington County Judge Charles Short scheduled Horn’s trial for Jan. 27.

Just before 4 a.m. on June 20, 2018, Covington County deputies responded to a call on Brooklyn Road west of Andalusia, where a burned vehicle was found with a body inside.

Nelson suffered a gruesome death. According to his death certificate, Nelson was stabbed multiple times and suffered one gunshot wound to his head.

Police say Nelson was already dead before the car was set on fire.

