A Dale County judge has rescheduled a trial for a man accused in the 1990 death of his wife.
Carl Harris Jr. was charged in 2016 in the slaying of his wife, Tracy Harris.
Dale County Judge Kimberly Clark has scheduled Harris’ trial for Jan.13.
Police arrested Harris in September 2016 in South Carolina, where he had been living for two months, after Ozark police reopened the investigation the death of Tracy Harris, who had initially been reported missing.
Ozark police Chief Marlos Walker said investigators were able to locate multiple witnesses who provided information that led to the developing a person of interest in the investigation.
Ozark police Investigator Lt. Jimmy “J.C.” Culbreath, supervisor of the department’s cold case unit, testified during Carl Harris Jr.’s preliminary hearing that Harris went missing March 7, 1990. Her body was discovered in the Choctawhatchee River off County Road 20 on March 14, 1990.
An autopsy determined that she died by drowning, and that there was water and sand found in her lungs. But the autopsy noted bruising on the side of the victim’s neck consistent with strangulation.
Culbreath testified the Harrises divorced before her death, but apparently stayed together. When authorities found the victim in the river, she was naked from the waist up. Police found her clothes elsewhere, Culbreath testified.
On April 9, 2018, Harris entered a plea of not guilty and waived his arraignment.
