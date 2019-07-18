An Aug. 5 trial date of a Dothan man charged with murder in the strangulation death of a woman in 2017 has been rescheduled for Sept. 23.
Quderius Ramon Robinson, 24, was indicted on the murder charged May 23, 2018, and entered a plea of not guilty on Oct. 3, waiving his arraignment hearing.
Robinson was arrested in December of 2017 for the apparent strangulation death of Alicia Kelly, who was found inside her Johnson Circle apartment in February of 2017. Police arrested Robinson 10 months later following the receipt of DNA testing as well as police interviews.
Robinson is currently in Kilby State Prison serving time on unrelated charges and awaiting trial on additional charges, which, according to police, contain similar elements when compared to the circumstances of Kelly’s death.
Robinson was arrested in August of 2016 and charged with attempted first-degree rape. At the time of his arrest, Robinson was a five-time convicted felon.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty from 10 years to life in prison.
