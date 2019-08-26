An August trial date has been tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 4 for a homeless man charged with killing a 91-year-old Dothan woman.
Joe Nathan Duncan faces a capital murder-burglary charge and a capital murder-robbery charge in the March 17, 2018, death of 91-year-old Mable Fowler.
In September 2018, Duncan entered a not guilty plea, and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect before Circuit Judge Larry Anderson.
The grand jury found reasonable evidence in July 2018 showing Duncan intentionally caused the death of Fowler by striking her with various objects while committing theft.
At the time of the alleged crime, Duncan was on probation for a previous charge of unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance.
Police believe the motive for the killing was robbery and burglary.
Dothan Police Steve Parrish told the Dothan Eagle during a previous interview that Fowler had hired Duncan three weeks before her death to do yard work for her, and that Fowler was killed in the morning hours of March 17.
According to testimony given during Duncan’s preliminary hearing by Dothan Police Investigator Curtis Stephens, a brutal crime scene was found when police responded to Fowler’s residence on Hodgesville Road, and that Fowler had been badly beaten.
Police arrested Duncan just 12 hours after Fowler’s body was found.
Defense Attorney Arthur Medley told the Dothan Eagle during a previous interview that Duncan had been arrested before law enforcement had time to review the evidence.
