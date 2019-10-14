A trial for a local man accused of sexual contact with an underaged physically impaired victim is rescheduled for Nov. 4.
David Andrew Ledford, 35, was indicted on Nov. 28, accused of having sexual contact with a victim who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. He was arrested on Dec. 9 on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. On Dec. 26, Ledford entered a plea of not guilty.
Ledford’s jury trial was set for Aug. 8. However, Houston County Judge Butch Binford issued an order stating Ledford’s case was unreached on Aug. 8 and reset Ledford’s trial tentatively for Nov. 4.
Police say the incident took place in June; the alleged victim was a juvenile at the time.
Ledford is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.
