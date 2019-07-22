A trial has been scheduled for next month for an Andalusia man facing multiple charges including murder.
James Benton Horn, 50, of Andalusia, was indicted by a Covington County jury on charges including second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and murder in connection with the June 20, 2018, death of 49-year-old Bruce Nelson.
Covington County Judge Charles Short has scheduled Horn’s trial for Aug. 26.
In January 2019, Short ordered Horn to undergo a mental evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.
In a report provided to the court, Dr. Michael T. D’Errico did not indicate any specific health needs for the defendant other than the defendant did appear to be experiencing symptoms of depression, insomnia, and a less-than-adequate appetite.
Defense Attorney William B. Alverson III filed a motion requesting a psychiatric examination be performed on his client to determine his capacity to stand trial for the charges pending against Horn, and to determine his capacity at the time of the alleged criminal offenses.
Short denied Alverson’s motion based on information presented to the court in D’Errico’s report.
Just before 4 a.m. on June 20, 2018, deputies with the Covington County deputies responded to a call on Brooklyn Road west of Andalusia, where a burned vehicle was found with a body inside.
Nelson suffered a gruesome death. According to his death certificate, Nelson was stabbed multiple times and suffered one gunshot wound to his head.
Police say Nelson was already dead before the car was set on fire.
