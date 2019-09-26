A trial date is set for a Dothan man charged in the June death of Jeanine Gravette.
Lafelix Rashaun Snell Thomas, 32, is charged with murder. A Henry County grand jury indicted Thomas in April.
Gravette, 37, of Dothan, was traveling with a passenger when the vehicle she was driving ran off County Road 7 near Newville and went into some trees. Both Gravette and her passenger were transported a Dothan hospital. Gravette sustained critical injuries and was placed on life support until she died June 14. The passenger was treated and released.
At first, the fatality appeared to be an accident. However, after a call from the victim’s mother, law enforcement later suspected foul play, and the Alabama Medical Examiner confirmed Gravette’s injuries were not caused by the accident, said Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox.
“I was contacted shortly after the accident occurred,” said Henry County Sheriff Investigator Keith Cauthen. “The victim’s mother contacted the office with information she believed was related to the incident, and an investigation began.”
Investigators say while Gravette was in the hospital, her mother secured a protection order on behalf of her daughter against the passenger in the vehicle, Thomas, with whom she had been in a relationship for the past 10 years.
Gravette’s mother, Tina Rodgers, previously told the Dothan Eagle she begged her daughter to leave Thomas.
“I know he is responsible for the death of my daughter,” Rodgers said. “Over the years I begged and begged her to leave him. But she loved him. She was scared to leave him and she was scared to stay with him.”
Rodgers stated the protection order was a must to keep Thomas and his family members out of Gravette’s room.
“Even after the protection order was in place, one family member found a way around it and got into Jeanine’s room,” Rodgers said. “For her protection, she had to be moved to a new room.”
During the time frame of Gravette’s relationship with Thomas, multiple pictures of abuse were collected, as well as multiple calls from Gravette to her mother stating she had been abused, Rodgers said.
Following Gravette’s death, Rodgers also took out a protection order against Thomas for herself.
Thomas is currently serving time at Ventress Correctional Center for a parole violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.