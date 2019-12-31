A second trial has been rescheduled for March for a Dothan man whose first murder charge was dismissed.
Brandon Allen Ransom, 31, is charged with murder in the July 30, 2016, ambush shooting of 26-year-old Christopher “Chris” Bailey. His jury trial is scheduled for March 3.
A Houston County grand jury indicted Ransom a second time in November 2018, and Ransom was arrested again in January.
Ransom previously entered a plea of not guilty.
Dothan police Investigator Jared Bladen testified during Ransom’s bail hearing, saying police had two eyewitnesses who identified Ransom as the shooter in an “unprovoked ambush attack.”
Bladen said Ransom shot Bailey as he walked back to his car outside the Plum’s Lounge nightclub on Montgomery Highway. Police responded to what was initially reported as a critical firearm assault outside the nightclub, and arrived to find the victim dead in the parking lot, Bladen said.
Bailey was shot seven times — once in the head, twice in the back, twice in the chest and once each in the arm and leg, Bladen testified.
Ransom is out of jail on a $60,000 bond.
