A Sept. 16 trial is set for a Dale County man charged in a 2017 murder.
Mitchell Doster was arrested in December of 2017 and indicted in March 2018 in connection with the death of Rickey Dease, who was found dead inside his residence in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 after police responded to a firearm assault call in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 231 North.
Court documents show that defense attorney Alfred Livaudais Jr. recently filed a motion for the state to declare its intent to offer evidence of the defendant’s prior crimes, wrongdoings or acts and for what purposes the state intends to use the evidence.
Dale County Judge William H. Filmore issued an order granting the defense’s motion.
Investigators believe Doster fired the fatal shots that killed Dease.
According to court records, Doster was previously charged with murder in 1998 in connection with a Coffee County slaying. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.
