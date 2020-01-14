The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Dothan man Monday.
According to troopers, Lee Jerome Cornog, 47, of Dothan, was riding his bicycle on Alabama 52, four miles east of Slocomb when a 2003 GMC Sierra struck his bicycle. The driver of the GMC left the scene, but the vehicle was later recovered unoccupied.
No further information is available at the time. The hit-and-run is still being investigated by ALEA.
