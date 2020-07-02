The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is already seeing an increase in traffic due to the Fourth of July holiday Saturday, and in an effort to help keep motorists safe, ALEA will once again participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is a national campaign designed to end DUIs. To help end motorists driving under the influence troopers will spend the holiday weekend conducting a variety of enforcement details, including DUI checkpoints across the state.
According to information released by ALEA in July 2019, troopers investigated 10 traffic fatalities during the 2019 Fourth of July extended holiday weekend.
In 2019, the official Fourth of July holiday travel period was from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, to midnight Sunday, July 7. This year, with July 3 being a state holiday, the holiday travel period is shorter, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, and ending at midnight Sunday, July 5.
“There is zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Make it a habit to select a designated driver prior to any Independence Day drinking, as well as for the rest of the year.”
Taylor urges motorists to consider a ride-share service or calling a cab if selecting a designate driver is not an option.
Along with various enforcement details, troopers will be patrolling Alabama roadways throughout the extended holiday. Travelers should buckle up, travel no faster than the posted speed limits, and stay focused.
“Under no circumstance is it ever acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you have been drinking,” Taylor said. “Doing so endangers you and everyone on the road. Let’s all do our part to make this a safe and enjoyable Fourth for everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.