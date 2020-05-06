On the heels of easing Alabama’s stay-at-home order last week and Florida opening its beaches, traffic on state roadways is increasing, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Beginning in mid-March, traffic counts started to decrease due to the coronavirus hitting the area and Alabama’s stay-at-home order being issued. However, ALEA Capt. Tracy Nelson said Wednesday, Wiregrass area troopers are patrolling busier highways.
“With the beaches open in Florida, people are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, and they are hitting the roadways causing traffic to increase, especially on beach routes such as U.S. 231,” Nelson said. “I believe each day we will see the traffic continue to increase, and by the middle of May, I believe it will be roughly at a 90% average travel rate.”
According to ALEA, year-to-date data as of April 30, shows troopers responded to 9,522 crashes statewide. During the same period in 2019, troopers reported 10,610 crashes. Tracking also shows a total of 3,185 injuries, including fatalities, for 2020 compared to 3,937 in 2019. Of those wrecks with injuries, there have been 176 fatalities reported during the first four months of 2020 and 145 in 2019. However, troopers consider 2019’s total to be low compared to previous years.
For April this year, when roadways saw a decrease in traffic, compared to the same month last year, ALEA reported a drop in accidents by 1,049, 534 less injuries, and eight less fatalities with a total of 34.
“At the beginning of the year, we were seeing a huge increase in traffic crashes, and an increase in fatalities, but right now, that number is lower due to less traffic being on the roadways. But, with that said, traffic accidents are still occurring, just not on a high level at this point. Where we usually responded to multiple accidents or crashes a week, we are roughly responding to multiple crashes a month.”
Nelson reminds motorists although reported accidents and fatalities are down, troopers are still monitoring Alabama roadways.
“Believe me, we are out and about doing our job,” Nelson said. “Although we made adjustments to protect troopers and the public while we do our job, we do have a job to do; and that must continue.”
According to Nelson, motorists being approached by a trooper will notice a different procedure routine in an effort to keep from touching documents during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Usually, when a trooper approaches a driver, they ask for several physical items such as driver’s license, insurance and registration, that’s changed a little bit,” Nelson said. “Now, a trooper will write down information from the items instead of touching the items. That trooper will then go to their vehicle to follow up with the necessary process.
“This eliminates excess contact for the trooper and the driver. Right now a trooper may stand a little further from the window or vehicle than usual. This is also a safety issue. Of course, law enforcement is a hands-on job, and there are somethings we just must continue to do, to effectively do our job”
Although the traffic is starting to increase slowly, Nelson said motorists need to always stay alert and never let their guards down while driving.
“Is the traffic rate slower right now than this time last year, yes,” Nelson said. “However, there are more factors to consider, such as…are some drivers on the roadways still drinking and driving? Yes. Are drivers still driving at abnormal speeds? Yes, most definitely. The causes for accidents and crashes have not gone away, they have just decreased, so be aware, and be safe as you travel.”
