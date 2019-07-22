Troy police arrest a man in connection with a July 12 burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Orange Street.
Arthur Jerome Hilliard, 45, of Troy, was arrested Friday, July 19, and charged with third-degree burglary.
Hilliard was identified as the suspect who allegedly stole lawn equipment from a storage shed located behind a residence on Orange Street, said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.
“At this time, this case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department, and information is limited,” Barr said.
Hilliard is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $3,500 bond.
