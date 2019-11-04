Man arrested on 12 counts of identity theft

Douglas Aaron Aldridge

 Troy Police Department

TROY – A Troy man is arrested after police say he used two different victims’ identification to obtain goods or services.

Douglas Aaron Aldridge, 32, is charged with 12 counts of identity theft.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, this case is still under investigation and available information is limited. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Aldridge is in the Pike County Jail with bonds totaling $60,000.

Barr urges the pubic to guard their personal information by actively monitoring their credit card accounts, bank statements, and credit history.

Under Alabama law, a person commits the crime of identity theft if, without the authorization, consent, or permission of the victim and with intent to defraud for his or her own benefit or the benefit of a third person, he or she obtains records or accesses identifying information that would assist in accessing financial resources, obtaining identification documents or obtaining benefits of the victim or obtains goods or services through the use of identifying information of the victim.

Identity theft is a class B felony.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments