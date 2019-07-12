A Troy man was arrested Thursday after police say he took hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Troy Walmart.
Timothy Terrell McClure, 38, was arrested July 11 and is charged with third-degree theft of property, third-degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and two counts of contempt of court.
McClure was identified in the theft of more than $900 worth of merchandise taken from the Troy Walmart, said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.
“Video surveillance shows McClure pushing a cart full of items ranging from CDs to security cameras out of the store to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot,” Barr said. “He then loaded the merchandise into the vehicle and left.”
McClure is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
McClure is also a suspect in a similar theft at the Greenville Walmart, Barr said. A hold has been placed on McClure by the Greenville Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.