A Troy man was arrested Thursday after police say he took hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from a Troy Walmart.

Timothy Terrell McClure, 38, was arrested July 11 and is charged with third-degree theft of property, third-degree domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and two counts of contempt of court.

McClure was identified in the theft of more than $900 worth of merchandise taken from the Troy Walmart, said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr.

“Video surveillance shows McClure pushing a cart full of items ranging from CDs to security cameras out of the store to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot,” Barr said. “He then loaded the merchandise into the vehicle and left.”

McClure is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

McClure is also a suspect in a similar theft at the Greenville Walmart, Barr said. A hold has been placed on McClure by the Greenville Police Department.

