A Troy man faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of six federal drug charges and two federal gun charges Tuesday in Montgomery.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, the charges Osie Lee Davis, 48, faced stemmed from two traffic stops in Troy — one on Jan. 31, 2017, and the other on Oct. 5, 2018.
During the first stop, initiated because Davis was driving with his headlights off, Troy police officers arrested him on outstanding warrants. Officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and clonazepam (a sedative) packaged for sale in his jacket. Officers also discovered a pistol next to the driver’s seat, a violation of federal law since Davis had a previous felony conviction.
During the second stop, initiated due to a broken headlight, officers found marijuana and cocaine in Davis’ vehicle. While being booked at the Troy City Jail, officers found individual bags of cocaine — packaged for sale — in one of Davis’ shoes.
Due to his vast criminal history, Davis faces 30 years to life in prison. Sentencing will occur in a few months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.