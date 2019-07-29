Brundidge police arrested a Troy man in the July 24 armed robbery that killed a Troy University student working as a store clerk at J&S Buy Rite on Highway 10 in Brundidge.
Leon Terrell Flowers, 23, Troy, is charged with capital murder and robbery, in the shooting death of Troy University student 30-year-old Neil Kumar.
Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenport said evidence shows the shooter went inside the station around 6 a.m. and demanded money. He then went behind the counter and shot the clerk at close range before leaving with an undetermined amount of cash.
The chief said a 911 call came in just before 7 a.m., but who made the call remains unknown.
Davenport previously told the Dothan Eagle the police department had responded to gas station robberies in the past, but not one where someone had committed murder.
According to Pike County District Attorney Thomas Anderson, Flowers has four felony convictions. He was previously arrested and charged with felony murder, but pleaded down to manslaughter. Flowers was given credit for time served while awaiting trial and was released on probation on April 30. The victim’s father asked for leniency in that case, Anderson said.
