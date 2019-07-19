arrest generic
A Troy man was arrested Wednesday for a robbery that occurred on July 16.

Jay Steele Killingsworth, 31, of Troy, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say the arrest stems from an incident in which Killingsworth pulled a firearm out demanding money.

“On July 16 at approximately 12:18 p.m., Mr. Killingsworth brandished a firearm and demanded money from a victim on Butler Drive,” Barr said. “The victim gave his wallet to Killingsworth and then fled the scene.”

Killingsworth is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The victim is a 21-year-old male, Barr said. No injuries were reported.

