A Troy man was arrested Wednesday for a robbery that occurred on July 16.
Jay Steele Killingsworth, 31, of Troy, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Police say the arrest stems from an incident in which Killingsworth pulled a firearm out demanding money.
“On July 16 at approximately 12:18 p.m., Mr. Killingsworth brandished a firearm and demanded money from a victim on Butler Drive,” Barr said. “The victim gave his wallet to Killingsworth and then fled the scene.”
Killingsworth is currently in the Pike County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The victim is a 21-year-old male, Barr said. No injuries were reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.