TROY — Police here have arrested and charged a Brundidge man with capital murder in the death of a Troy woman whose deceased body was discovered during a welfare check at here home on Wednesday.
Jeremy Jarrod James, 23, was taken into custody early Thursday in the death of 29-year-old Whitney Blair Sanders, according to a news release from Police Chief Randall Barr.
The release also noted that a preliminary autopsy indicates Sanders was stabbed multiple times.
The welfare check took place in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue (it was reported earlier the incident happened in the 1300 block of Glenwood).
James was placed in the Pike County Jail with no bond.
The arrest was made by Troy police officers and members of the Gulf States Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Sanders’ body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
In addition to the fugitive task force and forensic department, Troy police are being assisted in the investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Brundidge Police Department.
