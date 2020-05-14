Body found, foul play expected; suspect arrested
Rose, Regina

TROY – Police here suspect foul play after discovering the body of a deceased woman during a welfare check on Wednesday.

Officers found 29-year-old Whitney Blair Sanders and evidence that suggests foul play.

An arrest has been made in the case, but police have not released the suspect’s name.

“Officers responded to a welfare concern check in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue,” Chief Randall Barr said. “Once officers arrived on scene, they located Ms. Sanders, deceased.”

Sander’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed.

According to Barr, information is limited and the investigation is ongoing.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted on the case by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Brundidge Police Department, Alabama Department of Forensic Science and the United States Marshal’s Service.

