Troy police investigate recent death; person of interest sought

Troy Police continue an investigation into the death of Willie Charles Scott, 58.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers responded to Scott’s residence in the 22000 block of U.S. 231 North.
“When officers arrived, they found Scott deceased inside his home,” said Troy Police Chief Randall Barr. “His vehicle, a red, four-door 2003 Saturn Ion with Alabama tag 55AY701, was not at the residence."
Because of the nature of the investigation, additional information regarding Scott’s death has been released.
“We are releasing a photograph of a person of interest for the public’s assistance in identifying the person in the photograph,” Barr said. "Also, if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Scott’s vehicle, you should call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.”
The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.