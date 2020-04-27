A woman was injured Friday after she was dragged through the south side Walmart parking lot by a vehicle.
Police arrested Lexus La’nce Bramlett, 22, of Dothan, and Percy Lee Jr., 50, of Dothan, and charged both with first-degree assault.
According to police, the victim was inside the vehicle, and attempted to exit the vehicle when one of the passengers held the victim by her arm refusing to let her get out, and the driver of the vehicle accelerated.
“The victim was dragged by her arm around the parking lot,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The victim’s arm was broken in four different places.”
Additional arrests will be forthcoming, Magill said.
Bramlett and Lee are out of jail on a $10,000 bond each.
