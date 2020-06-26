Two arrested for their role in separate burglaries

BONIFAY, Florida - Two men were arrested for their alleged role in recent unrelated burglaries in Holmes County.
Paul A. Galvan, 37, of Bonifay, was arrested and charged with burglary and petit theft.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Galvan was identified as a suspect in a recent burglary that occurred on June 19 at a residence located on Foxworth Road.
Once a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office located Foxworth, several items reported stolen from the residence were found in his possession.
Also arrested in an unrelated case is Sidney Kyle Dunaway, 35, of Geneva. Dunaway was apprehended by the Hartford Police Department on a Holmes County warrant issued after he was allegedly identified as a suspect in a burglary case that occurred on Highway 177A.
Dunaway is also charged with burglary and petit theft.
Both Galvan and Dunaway were booked in the Holmes County Jail.
