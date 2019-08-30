Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force agents arrested two people on drug charges Thursday.
Cedric Damon Buffington, 34, and Chimere Malaika Styles, 29, both from Georgia, were arrested and placed in the Coffee County Jail.
During the arrest, agents recovered approximately four ounces of heroin, approximately three pounds of marijuana and an AK-47 pistol.
Buffington was charged with one count of trafficking heroin, one count of trafficking marijuana and one count of giving a false name and held on a $110,000 bond. Styles was charged with one count of trafficking heroin and one count of trafficking marihuana and held on a $100,000 bond.
The agents were with ADETF Region B, which is comprised of the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Vice & Special Operations, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Eufaula Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Ozark Police Department.
