Two barber county residents face multiple drug trafficking charges after their arrest by Alabama’s drug enforcement task force.

Marcus Grubbs, 35, and Melissa Peterson, 29, were arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking methamphetamines, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Grubbs and Peterson were booked in the Barbour County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, agents recovered approximately three pounds of marijuana, 2.47 ounces of MDMA, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine (ICE), just over three ounces of cocaine, 36 vials of THC, and six firearms.

Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force’s Region B is made up of multiple law enforcement agencies including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ASBI Vice and Special Operations, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Eufaula Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Police Department and if funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.

