ANDALUSIA – Police have arrested two Georgia men in connection to several recent catalytic converter theft cases.
Brandon Luther Anderson, 35, and Reginald Eugene Strouzier, 36, of Atlanta, Georgia, were arrested and charged with three felony third-degree theft of property and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police, multiple catalytic converters have been reported stolen within the area. The latest report occurred on March 3 in the 1200 block of West Bypass and the 400 block of Three Notch Street. Investigators advised the theft of several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at two churches.
Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson first noticed the vehicle matching the description of the vehicle captured on video surveillance. Hudson advised officers to be on the lookout for late model silver Jeep Compass.
According to the police, an officer spotted the vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. While conducting the traffic stop several saw blades, gloves, and a catalytic converter was located.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.