Police have arrested two Georgia men in connection to several recent catalytic converter theft cases.
Brandon Luther Anderson, 35, and Reginald Eugene Strozier, 36, of Atlanta, were arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
According to police, multiple catalytic converters were reported stolen within the area last month.
Anderson and Strozier were also arrested recently by the Andalusia Police Department and charged with three felony third-degree theft of property and three misdemeanor third-degree criminal mischief counts.
According to Andalusia police, multiple catalytic converters were reported stolen within the area. The latest report occurred March 3 in the 1200 block of West Bypass and the 400 block of Three Notch Street. Investigators said several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at two churches.
Both investigations are still ongoing.
Strozier is booked in the Houston County Jail with no bond; and Anderson is currently booked in a Georgia County on unrelated charges.
