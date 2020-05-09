dot generic jackson county sheriff's office.jpg

COTTONDALE – A Michigan man was arrested on multiple charges after he led law enforcement here on a 10-mile, high-speed pursuit on U.S. Highway 231 Friday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon James Pasko, 35, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked and grand theft auto. Also charged with principal to grand theft of a vehicle was Melissa Sue Smith, 39 of Saginaw, Michigan, who was the passenger in the vehicle

The sheriff’s office said that at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday, it was notified of a stolen Jeep Wrangler that was northbound into Jackson County from Bay County on U.S. 231.

The report notes, a Jackson County deputy patrolling here observed the suspected vehicle turn off of U.S. 231 onto a side street. As the deputy approached the vehicle with lights and siren activated, the suspect fled and drove into a wooded area where the patrol vehicle could not enter.

The vehicle later re-emerged from the woods and a pursuit continued northbound on U.S. 231 at speeds exceeding 100 mph while passing vehicles on both the shoulder of the road and in the median in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

After a 10.2 mile pursuit, the vehicle sustained a flat tire just south of Campbellton, where both suspects were arrested. Pasko and Smith were placed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance, the press release stated.

