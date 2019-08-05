Two female suspects were arrested after investigators say they attempted to smuggle in heroin/fentanyl substance blend, four cell phones and more than three ounces of marijuana into Holmes County Correctional Institution in Bonifay, Florida, Saturday.
Debra A. Sanchez, 37, of Bradenton, Florida, and Julie A. Osuna, 44, of Palmetto, Florida, face multiple charges.
According to investigators, both suspects were escorted into the facility where a search revealed Sanchez was concealing approximately 58.6 grams of an unknown substance within her person; approximately 29 grams of marijuana was removed from Osuna. It was also revealed that Osuna was concealing more contraband, and she was transported to a local hospital, where medical staff removed additional 35 grams of marijuana.
Sanchez is charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, introduction of a cellular device, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Osuna is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the arrests were a result of a joint effort between Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Inspector General’s Office of Holmes Correctional Institution that led to the interception of a suspected contraband intended for the Holmes County Correctional Institution.
A Holmes CI Senior Inspector reported to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office that she had received information that two females were en route to the facility with the contraband, and intended to smuggle it inside during visitation.
A Sheriff’s Office K-9 was able to positively identify the suspects’ vehicle while Sanchez and Osuna were in the visitation waiting area, and alerted to the presence of narcotics during a free air sniff of the vehicle, Tate said..
A Holmes CI Senior Inspector retrieved Sanchez and Osuna from the waiting area and advised them of the alert and a subsequent search of the vehicle began. The search revealed four miniature cell phones, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, various paraphernalia used for packaging and concealing contraband, and four small baggies containing what Sanchez stated was a Fentanyl/heroin mixture.
Tate states he is appreciative of the teamwork between his staff and that of Holmes CI.
“It takes a collective effort to fight the war against dangerous drugs being introduced and sold in our community, and we appreciate our partnership with other agencies such as Holmes CI,” Tate said.
