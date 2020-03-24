GENEVA – As fears increase with the growing numbers of COVID-19, one local law enforcement agency is receiving calls from residents with outstanding warrants begging to be picked up on outstanding warrants.
“Just recently we had two different subjects with outstanding warrants wanting us to come pick them up so they could receive medical treatment,” said Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. “The warrants were misdemeanor warrants and they were issued through the Hartford Police Department. When they contacted Hartford Police Department, they informed an officer they were sick, didn’t have insurance, and they wanted to go to the hospital for treatment. Hartford didn’t pick them up, so they called us. Basically, the fear of the coronavirus has them wanting to turn themselves in in order to seek medical treatment, but they wanted the taxpayers to pay for it.”
According to Helms, the sheriff’s office did not take the subjects into custody.
“Believe me, if Hartford would have wanted them for their outstanding warrants, an officer would have taken them into custody right away,” Helms said. “Neither subject had a warrant for a violent charge.”
Individuals wishing to turn themselves over to law enforcement for the exchange of potential medical treatment is nothing new to Helms.
“I have seen several people fuss and fight, and do everything possible to prevent going to a doctor or a dentist for treatment, but that changes once that person becomes an inmate,” Helms said. “They believe there is free health and dental care while in any jail or prison. It’s not free health care or dental care; each visit costs taxpayers between $2,000 to $5,000 per visit, depending on what treatment was administered.”
For the latest information available on the COVID-19 visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
