Two state inmates from Houston County are among 30 prisoners denied early release by the Alabama Board of Pardons and ParolesTuesday.
Marcus Terrell Grubbs and Nathaniel Wigfall were denied parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Grubbs was sentenced in 1999 to serve 25 years in prison sentence following his conviction on two counts of first-degree robbery in Houston County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He has served 20 years and eight months of his sentence.
Wigfall is a twice-convicted robber serving a 12-year sentence for domestic violence in Houston County. He was convicted of second-degree domestic violence, receiving stolen property and possession/receipt of illegal drugs in February 2017.
In 1998, Wigfall was convicted of two first-degree robberies in Henry County and sentenced to 20 years in prison; however, he was paroled before completing his prison term. He was out on parole when he was convicted on the domestic violence charge in Houston County.
The Alabama Department of Corrections classifies both Grubbs and Wigfall as violent offenders.
