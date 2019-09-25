A man who reportedly crashed a vehicle into a house in Lovetown Wednesday morning was taken into custody in west Dothan that afternoon.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said someone who helped the man as he led law enforcement officers on the manhunt was also taken into custody.
Dothan police units assisted the sheriff’s office in the search that lasted most of the day. Valenza said officers jumped the suspect behind the Sonic on West Main Street and wound up capturing him behind Williamsburg Place.
Both suspects were taken to the Houston County Jail.
