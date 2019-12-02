OZARK – The Ozark Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday shooting that left two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers responded to a shots being fired call in the area of Briar Hill Court Sunday roughly at 1:36 a.m.
Once officers arrived on scene they came into contact with a black male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious life-threatening condition. He was rushed to Dale Medical Center by Ozark EMS.
According to police, they later learned a second black male also sustained non life-threatening injuries during the same shooting. He was transported to Dale Medical by a passenger vehicle.
Both men have been transferred to Southeast Health for further treatment. The names of those injured have not been released.
Investigators were informed by witnesses the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between multiple subjects during a party.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said investigators are still conducting interviews to determine who committed the shooting.
“Investigators were able to recover some physical evidence from the scene and are currently working to obtain more answers,” Walker said.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at, 334-774-2644.
